The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 261st Commencement exercises December 17-18, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Local graduates included:
- Jeffrey Ford of Braselton, master of business administration in management of technology
- Ryan Roberts of Hoschton, bachelor of science in business administration with high honors
- Ian Berrigan of Athens, master of science in computer science
- Steve Marin of Braselton, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering
- Joseph Lee of Homer, bachelor of science in computer science with highest honors
- Austin Booth of Hoschton, bachelor of science in electrical engineering with high honors
- Mason Williams of Jefferson, bachelor of science in business administration with highest honors
- Mireya Flores of Talmo, bachelor of science in industrial engineering
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.