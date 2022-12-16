More than 200 students graduated from Piedmont University on Dec. 9. Local graduates included:
- Alexandria Beatty of Commerce
- Mia Clegg of Nicholson
"Congratulations to all of our graduates and their families, friends, and supporters. Graduation is a life-changing milestone. We are proud to welcome you to the Piedmont alumni family," said President James F. Mellichamp.
