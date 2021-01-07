For the fall 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,000 degrees and certificates to graduates. Nearly 600 of those graduates walked across the stage of the Convocation Center Dec. 5-6 in 52 mini-ceremonies created to follow social distancing guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Local graduates were:
- Amanda Anderson of Commerce, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, nursing.
- Anna Bruce of Commerce, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, interdisciplinary studies.
- Autumn Dolin of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, nursing.
- Elizabeth Evans of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration, marketing.
- Chelsea Farmer of Pendergrass, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration, management.
- Timothy Ferguson of Hoschton, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration, management.
- Logan Hubbard of Maysville, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, nursing.
- Danilo Martinez of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, film and digital media.
- Jared Pate of Commerce, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts, strategic and security studies.
- Neil Patel of Commerce, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, biology.
- Allyson Porras of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, psychology and associate of science in psychology pathway.
- Miguel Sangalang of Nicholson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, kinesiology/health and fitness.
- Sarah Smith of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, nursing.
- Gabriel Stoeckig of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, cybersecurity.
- Pang Xiong of Hoschton, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, nursing.
- Ross Bagley of Jefferson, graduated with distinction with an associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Angelina Berretta of Braselton, graduated with distinction with an associate of arts, social work pathway.
- Peyton Rolader of Braselton, graduated with distinction with an associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Ashley Sanders of Jefferson, graduated with distinction with an associate of science, psychology pathway.
- Jacob Sapecky of Hoschton, graduated with distinction with an associate of science, biology pathway.
- Georgieanne Vang of Jefferson, graduated with distinction with an associate of arts, art pathway.
- Anna Braschler of Hoschton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, kinesiology/health and fitness.
- Jacob Burnette of Hoschton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration, finance.
- Sarah Gott of Braselton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, nursing.
- JaMia Lawrence of Braselton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts, strategic and security studies.
- Autumn Mccann of Braselton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, nursing.
- Taylor Mullins of Commerce, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, nursing.
- Madison Rodriguez of Commerce, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, psychology.
- Taylor Abernathy of Commerce, graduated with an associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Stacy Anderson of Pendergrass, graduated with an associate of science, middle grades education pathway.
- Lesley Appleby of Athens, graduated with an associate of arts, general studies pathway.
- Sophia Augello of Braselton, graduated with an associate of science, clinical health science pathway.
- Katherine Aviles of Pendergrass, graduated with an associate of science, clinical health science pathway.
- Jessie Baugh of Talmo, graduated with an associate of science, general studies pathway.
- Gracie Bissell of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of science, mathematics pathway.
- Ansley Bourchier of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of science, clinical health science pathway.
- Jonathan Bridges of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of science, biology and bachelor of science in chemistry.
- Jonathan Broom of Jefferson, graduated with an associate of science, kinesiology/exercise science pathway.
- Charles Carson of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of arts, graphic design.
- Lizbeth Castro-Delgado of Athens, graduated with an associate of arts, social work pathway.
- Rebekah Couch of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of business administration, Information Systems.
- Amy Dalton of Braselton, graduated with a master of education, middle grades math/science.
- Elizabeth Dobbs of Homer, graduated with a certificate, Geographic Information Science.
- Mallory Edlin of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science, biology.
- Vincent Farrell of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science, nursing.
- Caitlin Follett of Commerce, graduated with an associate of science, psychology pathway.
- Maggie Ford of Pendergrass, graduated with a bachelor of science, psychology.
- Baylea Gaddis of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of science, environmental spatial analysis, certificate in fundamentals of geospatial technology and certificate in Geographic Information science.
- Natalie Greene of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science, psychology.
- Clifford Hardesty of Homer, graduated with a bachelor of business administration, marketing.
- Vanessa Hefner of Braselton, graduated with an associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Bailey Hurley of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science, cybersecurity.
- Lyndsay Jackson of Jefferson, graduated with an associate of arts, art pathway.
- Caleb Ladd of Pendergrass, graduated with a bachelor of business administration, management.
- Joshua Landino of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of business administration, marketing.
- Lauren Lee of Commerce, graduated with a bachelor of arts, communication.
- Jessica Lowry of Jefferson, graduated with an associate of arts, communication pathway.
- Patrick McBride of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science, psychology.
- Riley Mcgrath of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of science, clinical health science pathway.
- Elliot Morris of Jefferson, graduated with an associate of science, engineering pathway.
- Laura Murphey of Commerce, graduated with a bachelor of business administration, accounting.
- Alexandra Negru of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of science, psychology pathway.
- Estefani Orea of Commerce, graduated with a bachelor of science, film and digital media.
- Kara Patterson of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of science, film and digital media.
- Victoria Perkins of Jefferson, graduated with an associate of science, Pre-Medicine pathway.
- Raegan Phillips of Jefferson, graduated with an associate of arts, anthropology pathway.
- Erika Pichowsky of Braselton, graduated with an associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Kasen Rainey of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of business administration, finance.
- Zachary Rhymer of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of business administration, management.
- Galileyah Rios of Commerce, graduated with an associate of science, psychology pathway.
- Chandler Rogers of Commerce, graduated with a bachelor of business administration, management.
- Patricia Sachjen of Jefferson, graduated with a master of education, middle grades math/science.
- Jared Scott of Braselton, graduated with an associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Christian Solis of Jefferson, graduated with an associate of arts, general studies pathway.
- Alexandria Sutherland of Jefferson, graduated with an associate of arts, communication pathway.
- Ashley Thomas of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science, political science/American politics and associate of arts in political science pathway.
- Cody Thompson of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of arts, history and associate of arts in history pathway.
- Jarmal Vue of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of business administration, management.
- Scott Ward of Athens, graduated with an associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Joshua Weaver of Maysville, graduated with an associate of science, computer science pathway.
- Jade Yang of Commerce, graduated with a bachelor of science, mathematics.
- Bethany Young of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- John Phillips of Maysville, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, film and digital media.
- Angela Weatherly of Pendergrass, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science, nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.