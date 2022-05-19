The University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded about 1,700 degrees and 25 certificates to graduates during spring semester. About 1,300 graduates participated in the spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 6-7 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus. Graduates included:
- Alexa Berry of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in mathematics education.
- Rebecca Crawford of Hoschton, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in criminal justice.
- Jana Grizzle of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
- Avery Jones of Braselton, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a health and fitness concentration.
- Kaitlyn Logan of Hoschton, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
- Rachael Maxwell of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in biology.
- Shelby Pacholke of Pendergrass, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in communication.
- Morgan Partin of Commerce, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in biology.
- Ana Quezada Garcia of Braselton, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
- Rebecca Taylor of Talmo, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in human services delivery and administration.
- Katy Beller of Jefferson, graduated with distinction with an associate of arts in general studies pathway.
- Michelle Cerra of Homer, graduated with distinction with an associate of science in clinical health science pathway.
- Brett Holbrook of Jefferson, graduated with distinction with an associate of arts in business administration pathway.
- Courtney Harris of Braselton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Tucker Jones of Hoschton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration in Management.
- Mariah Millsap of Braselton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a sports medicine concentration.
- Stacy Moua of Pendergrass, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in biology.
- Richard Prather of Jefferson, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in computer science.
- Mackenzie Revell of Jefferson, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Peyton Rolader of Braselton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration in management.
- Mallory Smith of Maysville, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Taylor Stevens of Jefferson, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in criminal justice.
- Jordan Stewart of Maysville, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a health and fitness concentration.
- Carlie Thayer of Braselton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration in accounting.
- Marquis Wallace of Braselton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in political science with a pre-law concentration.
- Samuel Wells of Jefferson, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a sports medicine concentration.
- Haleigh Williamson of Jefferson, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
- Ashley Acton of Homer, graduated with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
- Keeli Barney of Athens, graduated with an associate of arts in general studies pathway.
- Callie Battle of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in middle grades education.
- Angelina Bishop of Pendergrass, graduated with an associate of science in general studies pathway.
- Bryana Bowman of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in biology.
- Shirley Breedlove of Commerce, graduated with a doctor in nursing practice.
- Chaz Bridges of Commerce, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a health and fitness concentration.
- Isabelle Briggs of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in middle grades education.
- Jonathan Broom of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a health and fitness concentration.
- Melinda Burnette of Commerce, graduated with a master of education in curriculum and instruction.
- Cynthia Callejas of Jefferson, graduated with an associate of science in criminal justice pathway.
- James Chambers of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of arts in history education.
- Ryan Cowman of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in marketing.
- Joshua Daugherty of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies.
- Bryan Diaz-Rodriguez of Braselton, graduated with a doctor in physical therapy.
- Elizabeth Dobbs of Homer, graduated with a bachelor of science in environmental spatial analysis.
- Tyler Erwin of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in Management.
- Emily Fleming of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology.
- Nikola Foster of Pendergrass, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with teacher certification.
- Andrew Frady of Maysville, graduated with an associate of arts in film and digital media pathway.
- Abigail Franklin of Homer, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in marketing.
- Kaylee Garcia of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of arts in communication.
- Carson Hager of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies.
- James Hall of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in chemistry.
- Mackenzie Harris of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of science in criminal justice with a forensics concentration.
- Sydney Hayes of Pendergrass, graduated with an associate of science in psychology pathway.
- Madison Henry of Braselton, graduated with an associate of science in psychology pathway.
- Griffin Hester of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in marketing.
- Hannah Hicks of Nicholson, graduated with a bachelor of arts in modern languages with a concentration in Spanish language and literature.
- Cody Hill of Homer, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with teacher certification.
- Alexis Hubbard of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology.
- Deven Hutton of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in biology.
- Alyssa Joy of Braselton, graduated with an associate of science in general studies pathway.
- Katelynne Kenerly of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of arts in business administration pathway.
- Sabah Tajmeen Khan of Commerce, graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Jeshua Kidd of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of arts in communication.
- Isabella Lee of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of science in biology pathway.
- Kennedy Lee of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of arts in communication.
- Anna Ly of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a health and fitness concentration.
- Vincent Martin of Nicholson, graduated with a bachelor of arts in history.
- Courtney McElroy of Commerce, graduated with a master of education in early childhood education.
- Jordan Mcglamry of Commerce, graduated with a bachelor of arts in English with a literature concentration.
- Ansley McLean of Braselton, graduated with an associate of science in psychology pathway.
- Katherine Mealor of Nicholson, graduated with an associate of arts in business administration Pathway.
- Kuepper Mikels of Braselton, graduated with an associate of arts in communication pathway.
- Noah Millett of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in marketing.
- Rebecca Moon of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in management.
- Kimberly Moore of Maysville, graduated with a master of education in early childhood education.
- Jacqueline Ocon of Nicholson, graduated with a bachelor of arts in modern languages with a concentration in Spanish language and literature and an associate of arts in the modern languages pathway.
- Madilyn O'Kelley of Commerce, graduated with a bachelor of arts in English with a literature concentration.
- Richard Phillips of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in marketing.
- Mary Roberts of Commerce, graduated with a bachelor of science in biology.
- Andrew Rolader of Braselston, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in management.
- Sara Spinelli of Jefferson, graduated with an associate of arts in general studies pathway.
- Spencer Starkweather of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in marketing.
- Michael Stone of Jefferson, graduated with a master's degree in public administration.
- William Stovall of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of arts in general studies pathway.
- Julianne Sutton of Braselton, graduated with a master of science in kinesiology.
- Jeffrey Todd of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in marketing.
- Anna Tolbert of Nicholson, graduated with an associate of science in general studies pathway.
- Rachelle Vahey of Homer, graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology.
- Erica Watson of Braselton, graduated with a master of science in nursing.
- Rebecca Wilson of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a health and fitness concentration.
- Cally Witt of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies.
- Gabrielle Wood of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of arts in Communication.
- Jacob Barnes of Jefferson, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in political science with a pre-law concentration.
- Mary Chambers of Braselton, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
- Daniel Dzimianski of Jefferson, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Whitney Hall of Hoschton, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Heather Howell of Hoschton, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Jessica Pass of Maysville, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with an exercise science concentration.
- Mary Schaefer of Jefferson, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration in finance.
- Carissa Wood of Nicholson, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with an exercise science concentration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.