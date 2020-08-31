For the summer 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded some 500 degrees and certificates. Ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website.
Local graduates included:
- Sandie Gaskins, of Jefferson, associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Mecca Reed, of Pendergrass, associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Anna Williams, of Commerce, associate of arts, history pathway.
- Cole Canup of Commerce, associate of arts, journalism pathway.
- Mitchell Phillips of Braselton, associate of arts, social work pathway.
- Victoria Maddox of Braselton, associate of science, biology pathway with distinction.
- Whitney Hall of Hoschton, associate of science, clinical health science pathway with distinction.
- Vanessa Silis of Athens, associate of science, early childhood education pathway with distinction.
- Jana Grizzle of Jefferson, associate of science, early childhood education pathway.
- Makenize McDiermon of Jefferson, associate of science, early childhood education pathway.
- Alley Skelton of Nicholson, associate of science, middle grades education pathway.
- Wendy Saucedo of Braselton, associate of science, psychology pathway and associate of science in kinesiology/exercise science pathway.
- Hannah Rodriguez of Jefferson, bachelor of arts, communication.
- Ashlee Edwards of Hoschton, bachelor of arts, digital arts, Cum Laude.
- Alston Standard of Jefferson, bachelor of arts, history.
- Michael Sperry of Braselton, bachelor of arts, history, Summa Cum Laude.
- Parker Duncan of Pendergrass, bachelor of arts, studio art.
- Alexander Corbett of Jefferson, bachelor of business administration, management.
- McKenzie Hanna of Hoschton, bachelor of business administration, marketing.
- Regina Hardesty of Nicholson, bachelor of science, RN to BSN, Summa Cum Laude.
- Matthew Compton of Braselton, bachelor of science, computer science.
- Austin Roberts of Maysville, bachelor of science, computer science.
- Katherine Ojeda of Braselton, bachelor of science, interdisciplinary studies, Cum Laude.
- Kendrick Robinson of Braselton, bachelor of science, kinesiology/health and fitness.
- Julianne Sutton of Braselton, bachelor of science, kinesiology/health and fitness.
- Sterling Thompson of Hoschton, bachelor of science, kinesiology/health and fitness.
- Kristen Gooch of Braselton, bachelor of science, psychology.
- Danny Knight of Jefferson, bachelor of science, psychology.
- Deirdre Ferguson of Commerce, bachelor of science, sociology, Summa Cum Laude.
- Jenifer Moua of Pendergrass, bachelor of science, sociology and associate of arts in social work pathway, Cum Laude.
- Kristie Kiser of Braselton, doctor of education, higher education leadership and practice.
- Donna Brunswick of Braselton, graduate certificate, cybersecurity.
- Toni Sessions of Jefferson, master of arts/teaching, middle grades.
- Dawson Knick of Commerce, master of public administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.