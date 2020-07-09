More than 1,100 students were recognized during Valdosta State University's 229th Commencement.
The following area residents graduated from VSU:
- Taylor Beshers of Braselton earned the bachelor of science in health science.
- Raegan Edge of Jefferson earned the master of social work.
- Matthew Hale of Jefferson earned the bachelor of science in computer science.
- Carey Holbrook of Hoschton earned the master of arts in teaching in English to speakers of other languages.
- Kathryn McCluster-Smith of Athens earned the bachelor of science in organizational leadership.
- Jordan Perdue of Jefferson earned the master of arts in teaching in health and physical education.
Due to the ongoing global health crisis, VSU's Spring 2020 graduation festivities, including a Graduate School Ceremony and an Undergraduate Ceremony, were held on a virtual stage. The entire university community was invited to gather around their televisions, computers, laptops, tablets or smartphones to honor the achievements of all the graduates, who were home celebrating with family and friends as their names were called.
"Our graduates have overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing pandemic, to do the hard work necessary to earn a college degree," said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. "I am so proud of their tireless commitment, and I am inspired by the dedicated faculty and staff who supported these students on their journey to this day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.