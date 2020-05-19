The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville:
- Caroline Daves of Hoschton.
- Jared Gonzalez of Hoschton.
- Brandon Pendley of Jefferson.
- Kaitlin Hailey of Jefferson.
- Margaret Cheatham of Braselton.
- Phillip Green of Hoschton.
- Kendall Clerici of Jefferson.
- Ashlyn Corkery of Commerce.
- Caden Luke of Hoschton.
- Payton Navas of Jefferson.
- Katie Stone of Jefferson.
- Jaycie Bowen of Maysville.
- Catherine Deer of Braselton.
- Anna Moore of Jefferson.
- Halle Staples of Hoschton.
- Mattie Davis of Hoschton.
- Lynleigh Dial of Jefferson.
- Grayson Copenhaver of Hoschton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.