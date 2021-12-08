The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
- Suzanne Johnson of Hoschton at University of West Georgia
- Nova Osborne of Jefferson at University of West Georgia
