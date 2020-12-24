The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville:
- Abbey Adams of Braselton.
- Sydney Ardis of Commerce.
- Lauren Ballenger of Braselton.
- Madison Bray of Jefferson.
- Hope Busbee of Jefferson.
- Angela Cote of Braselton.
- Catherine Deer of Braselton.
- Estefania Esmerio-Rivera of Hoschton.
- Vincent Farley of Hoschton.
- Vanessa Farley of Jefferson.
- Kaitlin Hailey of Jefferson.
- Thomas Harden of Nicholson.
- Rylee Hunter of Hoschton.
- Harlee Parden of Homer.
- Samuel Pennington of Athens.
- Katelyn Pontzer of Jefferson.
- Erin Smith of Jefferson.
- Hailey Sternberger of Jefferson.
