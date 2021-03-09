Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,850 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2020 dean's list.
Locals named to the list were:
- Olivia Bolton of Maysville.
- Michael Cook of Jefferson.
- Andrew Eunice of Commerce.
- Dayna Evans of Pendergrass.
- Nancy Evans of Nicholson.
- Aiden Giroux of Braselton.
- Madison Halley of Hoschton.
- Andie Halley of Hoschton.
- Kaira Harris of Hoschton.
- Peyton Iturrian of Jefferson.
- Breanna Lumley of Jefferson.
- Cameron Richards of Braselton.
- Anna Smathers of Hoschton.
- Jadyn Steele of Hoschton.
- Ethan Stoeckig of Jefferson.
- William Tootle of Commerce.
- Vincent Watson of Hoschton.
- Hannah White of Jefferson.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
