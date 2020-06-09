Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to the list include:
- Logan Stockton, of Braselton, majoring in history education.
- Javier Flores, of Jefferson, majoring in general business.
- Heidi Seagraves, of Nicholson, majoring in general business.
