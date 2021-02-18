The University of North Georgia recently announced the following local residents were named semifinalists for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program:
- Abigail Meyers of Jefferson
- Monica Pizano of Commerce
This spring, UNG has 18 semifinalists for the prestigious, highly competitive fellowship program. It bests the previous high mark of 13 semifinalists from 2019.
The Fulbright program enables graduates to pursue research activities, become English Teaching Assistants, or enroll in graduate school in other countries. It is designed to increase mutual understanding between U.S. citizens and residents of more than 160 foreign countries, according to the Fulbright website.
