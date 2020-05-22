Piedmont College recently honored students named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.
Students named to the dean's list include:
- Lexie Evans of Nicholson.
- Alexandria Beatty of Commerce.
- Jessica Reidling of Commerce.
- Rebecca Barker of Athens.
- Rebecca Klimek of Nicholson.
- Alyssa Moore of Commerce.
- Natalie Vargo of Athens.
- Taylor Beatty of Maysville.
- Madison Gott of Hoschton.
- Jadea Blencowe of Commerce.
- Katie Cape of Commerce.
- Zackary Evans of Braselton.
- Lindsey Chitwood of Commerce.
- Kyle Graves of Jefferson.
- Julian Hazen of Hoschton.
- Tanya Schwab of Braselton.
Dean's list honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.
