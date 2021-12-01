The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
- Molly Musselwhite of Braselton at Brenau University
- Melinda Burnette of Commerce at University of North Georgia
- Emily Tyson of Hoschton at Brenau University
- Halee Pethel of Jefferson at Brenau University
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation-only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
