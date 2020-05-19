The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the president's list for the spring 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville:
- Angela Cote of Braselton.
- Avrie Crum of Jefferson.
- Payton Mitchell of Hoschton.
- Emily Crow of Jefferson.
- Rylee Hunter of Hoschton.
- Kennedy Dickson of Hoschton.
- Taylor Pruett of Hoschton.
- Shelby Hayes of Hoschton.
- Callie Langston of Milledgeville.
- Emily Doeding of Jefferson.
- Curtis Collier of Athens.
- Jillian Pratt of Jefferson.
- Maegan Stephens of Braselton.
- Anna Deardorff of Athens.
- Hope Busbee of Jefferson.
- Megan Corradi of Jefferson.
- Stephanie Awtry of Hoschton.
- Emily Kvietkus of Hoschton.
