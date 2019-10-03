The Piedmont College Theatre will be performing Cabaret October 3-5.
The following local students will be part of the cast and crew of Cabaret:
- Dakota Stockton of Braselton
- Ashton Black of Commerce
- Mia Clegg of Nicholson
- Tracy Mealor of Nicholson
Performances are 7:30 p.m. on October 3-5 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Swanson Center Mainstage Theater.
