The Jackson County 4-H Love of Llamas youth recently traveled to Hendersonville, N.C., to participate and compete in the Southern States Llama Association (SSLA) White Lightning Show. The Justice family hosted the event at Ellaberry Llama Farm and judges were Rob Knuckles from Colorado and Tracy Weaver from Florida. 

Rachael Gilley, Karianna Cashin, Karley Apel, and Everly Holt, youth members of the Jackson County 4-H Love of Llamas Club, participated in the show. Tabatha Gilley, Melissa Apel and Jessica Holt also participated under the Adult and Novice divisions.

