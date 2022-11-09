The Jackson County 4-H Love of Llamas youth recently traveled to Hendersonville, N.C., to participate and compete in the Southern States Llama Association (SSLA) White Lightning Show. The Justice family hosted the event at Ellaberry Llama Farm and judges were Rob Knuckles from Colorado and Tracy Weaver from Florida.
Rachael Gilley, Karianna Cashin, Karley Apel, and Everly Holt, youth members of the Jackson County 4-H Love of Llamas Club, participated in the show. Tabatha Gilley, Melissa Apel and Jessica Holt also participated under the Adult and Novice divisions.
The Ellaberry Farm is an active llama farm that is also surrounded by the Justice family-owned apple orchard.
“I loved the experience of being at another llama farm in mountains on a family owned apple orchard," said Rachael Gilley.
Karley Apel echoed that, saying, "my favorite thing about the show was just getting to experience the fun and beauty of the Justice farm."
Many of the local community members came out to watch the event. It allowed the youth to interact with the public and provided educational opportunities such as Introduction to Llamas and teaching others all about camelids.
"There are many benefits to showing it allows our members both youth and adult show teams the ability to grow and enhance our showing experience," organizers said. "All of the members practice each week with their animal to improve and perfect proper techniques and procedures involved with showing to be competitive in Halter, Performance and Showmanship classes."
The White Lighting Show started on Friday with setting up followed by a pot luck, llama games and a corn maze. The evening also featured a llama game, Llama Musical Rugs. Music played and limited amount of carpet squares where randomly laid on the ground. Once the music stops the handler and their llamas front two feet had to be on one of the remaining squares. One by one a square is removed until there is one remaining.
Saturday started early with Performance classes, which consist of the three separate categories that are all broken down by age range under each division. The Youth divisions include Sub-Junior, Juniors, Intermediate and Seniors. The Performance classes are Pack, Obstacle and Pubic Relations. The Youth each complete in each course against their their age group attempting 8-10 obstacles. There are two judges that watch the handler with their animal go through the course. The judge marks the individual's scores during each obstacle. Each obstacle, the handler can get up to 10 possible points per each obstacle. The total points are tallied and placements for each handler are awarded based on highest overall scores.
The handlers compete in each of the courses and are given a placement and then an overall points are tallied for Reserve or overall Grand Champion.
The group got started with Pack. Each animal was fitted with a pack and weights and was challenged with outdoor obstacle along a short trail. The North Carolina show and venue allowed this pack obstacle to be realistic challenge with the course including walking through actual stream and winding through trees and ducking under low hanging branches.
The second class category was Obstacle, which were moved inside large covered arena area outside that included different obstacle that were setup. The goal is to setup a course to test and challenge the handler and the animal with how well the animals are trained to follow the handler and how they respond to the obstacle. An example of one of the obstacles were to walk through pool noodle forest and then place a hula hoop over the head of the animal down their neck and touching their back.
The last class for the day was Public Relations, which involved obstacles but adding in a stranger that the animal has an interaction with or a strange animal during the course.
Each show consists of different setups and obstacles. Depending on what class division you are in, the obstacle get more challenging based on advancement levels.
On Sunday, awards were presented for Saturday Performance classes.
Then attendees were dressed in their black and white attire and started with ShowmanShip Class and finished the day with Halter class. Showmanship is all about the handler and movement with the judge and squaring up your animal and putting them on display to be the best. Halter is all about displaying your animal and looking for confirmation of the animal based age and fiber types.
The different fibers consist of Light, Medium and Heavy Wool and include different divisions that include Suri and Non Breeder.
Listed below are the final placements for the youth and adults that participated from the Jackson County 4 H Love of Llamas:
Sub-Junior Performance
- Everly Holt placed double 1st in Obstacle both judges and double 1st in Public Relations both judges
Youth Performance
- Rachael Gilley placed double 1st in Pack by both judges, double 1st in Obstacle both judges, double 1st in Public Relations both judges, Double Grand Champion Youth for overall Performance both judges and double 1st in Youth Showmanship.
Intermediate Performance
- Karley Apel place 2nd (green) and 3rd (yellow) obstacle, 1st (green) and 2nd (yellow in pack, 2nd both judges Public Relations, Grand Champion by (green judge) and 2nd in Showmanship both judges
- Karianna Cashin placed 3rd both judges in Pack, double 1st both judges in Obstacle, 3rd both judges in Public Relations, Grand in Youth Performance and 3rd in Showmanship.
Novice Performance
- Rachael Gilley and Platinum Snowfall CTW “Flurry” placed Reserve Champion in Novice Performance Class
- Tabatha and Peruvian Silver Mist “Misty” placed 5th in Novice Performance Classes and 4th for Pack.
Halter Divisions
- Rachael Gilley and Platinum Snow Fall CTW “Flurry” placed 1st n halter for Medium Wool class.
- Rachel Gilley and Moose Hills Shemar placed 4th in the Non-breeder halter class.
- Karley Apel and Expresso placed 1st
- Karley Apel with Eve placed 1st and Grand Champion light wool
- Melissa Apel and Belle placed 2nd
- Rachael Gilley and Platinum Snow Fall CTW “Flurry” placed 1st in halter for Medium Wool class.
- Rachel Gilley and Moose Hills Shemar placed 4th in the Non-breeder
- Tabatha and Peruvian Silver Mist “Misty” was Double Reserve Champion Medium Wool division.
- Karianna Cashin and Elvis CTW double 1st in halter
- Karianna Cashin and Peruvian Sapphire double 1st Medium Wool
- Karianna Cashin and Hunters Moon double 1st Male Medium Wool
Adult Showmanship
- Tabatha Gilley placed 1st
- Melissa Apel placed 3rd
“Im so proud of all of my animals but I was excited to have Hunter Moon win double grand and compete in Best of Show," said Cashin.
