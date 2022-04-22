Makenzie Clark is among 14 students who will receive a $1,000 Walter Harrison Scholarship, sponsored by electric cooperatives in Georgia.
Clark, of Jefferson, was nominated by Jackson EMC, and competed with 78 other students across Georgia for a $1,000 scholarship for students enrolled in a two- or four-year university, college or vocational-technical school in Georgia.
Clark, who developed a passion for veterinary medicine as a work-based learning student at Jefferson High School, is a current freshman at Gwinnett Technical College pursuing an associate degree in veterinary technology.
“The veterinary field is rapidly expanding, but there is a shortage of veterinary techs,” said Clark. “This scholarship enables me to advance my studies and positively affect the well-care of all animals.”
Applicants were required to submit a brief essay explaining why they would be good candidates to receive the scholarship and outlining their educational and career goals and any special circumstances for consideration. Students could use this opportunity to highlight community involvement or a desire to serve others. School performance, grade point average, scholastic honors, extracurricular activities, and financial need were all considered by the selection committee.
The scholarship, created in 1985, is named in honor of Walter Harrison, a pioneer in the rural electricity movement and a leader in electric cooperative programs at the local, state and national levels. It is funded by Georgia’s 41 electric cooperatives, including Jackson EMC, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and the Georgia Rural Electric Supply Corp. Established in 1985, the Walter Harrison Scholarship Fund has distributed $250,500 to 261 students in Georgia.
