East Jackson Comprehensive High School student Breanna Massey is a 2023 recipient of the Walter Harrison Scholarship awarded by electric cooperatives in Georgia, including Jackson EMC.
Massey was enrolled in her high school’s work-based learning program and worked as an intern with Jackson EMC’s Marketing and Member Services team.
Earlier this year, Massey competed against 77 other students from across Georgia for the scholarship, which provides $1,000 to help offset the rising costs associated with obtaining a college degree.
Statewide, 15 recipients were chosen based on their academic achievements, extracurricular activities and their service to the community.
Massey applied for the scholarships after her co-workers and high school counselors encouraged her to pursue local scholarships.
“The internship at Jackson EMC has really driven me towards achieving my goals in the marketing field,” said Massey. “The Walter Harrison Scholarship will help me to continue to study marketing and earn my business degree.”
The scholarship is named in honor of Walter Harrison, a pioneer in the rural electricity movement and a leader at the local, Georgia and national levels in the electric cooperative program. It is funded by Georgia’s 41 electric cooperatives, including Jackson EMC, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and the Georgia Rural Electric Supply Corp. Since 1987, more than $250,000 has been awarded to approximately 260 students through the Walter Harrison Scholarship, created in 1985 by the board of directors of Georgia EMC.
Massey is the daughter of Richie Massey and Amanda Tucker. She is planning to attend Georgia Southern University this fall to pursue a degree in marketing.
She participated in numerous organizations at her high school such as HOSA, Student Council and FCA, and is a member at The Jefferson Church.
She’s earned a long list of honors including Georgia Certificate of Merit, honor roll, academic and varsity letter, All-Region Team Member and Outstanding Leadership Award. In addition to her academic pursuits, Massey competed in varsity competitive cheerleading, varsity sideline cheer and varsity track and field.
