Maysville Elementary third and fifth grade students had a grand time making connections, building confidence and growing their reading skills recently. The students worked in teams to compete with reading and vocabulary skills, including root words, shades of meaning and using context clues.
“We are committed at Maysville Elementary to provide highly engaging learning environments where students can process information, gain confidence and show what they know,” said teacher Jennifer Plummer.
