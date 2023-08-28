A Maysville girl was part of an equestrian team that won blue ribbons for Tallulah Falls School at a recent event in Kentucky.

The Tallulah Falls School Competitive Pony team traveled to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to compete at the Class A Miniature, Shetland and Show Pony Blue Grass Round-Up on Aug. 19-20. Team members showed ponies in several different classes, including halter, roadster, hunter, jumping, showmanship, versatility, and country pleasure driving.

