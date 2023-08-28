A Maysville girl was part of an equestrian team that won blue ribbons for Tallulah Falls School at a recent event in Kentucky.
The Tallulah Falls School Competitive Pony team traveled to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to compete at the Class A Miniature, Shetland and Show Pony Blue Grass Round-Up on Aug. 19-20. Team members showed ponies in several different classes, including halter, roadster, hunter, jumping, showmanship, versatility, and country pleasure driving.
Sarah Campbell of Maysville, Brooke Hayes of Cornelia and Victoria Verberkmoes of Toccoa all brought home blue ribbons.
Campbell drove open country pleasure in three different classes and won first place in all three, making her the overall grand champion in miniature country pleasure. She also won first place in solid color halter.
“I am still learning the horses,” said Campbell. “It was exciting to win.”
The team competed with four champion ponies provided by President and Head of School Dr. Larry A. Peevy and equestrian program director Dinah Peevy, who both traveled to the competition with the team.
“They were on it,” said Dinah Peevy. “It was the best show we have had. The team is really standing out – they placed high in every class.”
The next show for the team will be held at the Newton County Saddle Club in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.