Maysville Elementary School practices the 7 Mindsets as part of its social emotional curriculum.
The monthly mindset "staff" hero for March is Gay Chandler. She is recognized for demonstrating "Everything is Possible" and "The Time is Now."
"Her leadership guides our paras in establishing a community of support to meet their goals in their Mindsets PLC," school leaders said. "She has provided positive change at MES and helped improve the lives of those she works with."
The school's monthly mindset "student" hero for March is Rylan Smith. Smith is recognized for demonstrating "Everything is Possible" and "The Time is Now."
"With hard work and determination he is flourishing in his reading and writing," school leaders said. "Rylan said it best when he said, 'I am proud of myself.'"
