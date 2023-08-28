Joely Elizabeth Lord, of Maysville, is one of this year's winners of the S. Marvin Griffin Memorial Foundation Scholarships.
These scholarships are given annually through the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation to outstanding students who aspire to become teachers. Lord is an elementary education major at the University of Georgia.
These scholarships are awarded to students based on academic achievement and demonstrated good citizenship. The awards are made available through the PAGE Foundation from donations to the S. Marvin Griffin Memorial Foundation, which is endowed by friends of the late Georgia governor. S. Marvin Griffin was governor of Georgia from 1955 to 1959. A former educator at Randolph-Macon Academy in Virginia, Griffin was also owner and editor of the Post-Searchlight newspaper in Bainbridge.
Each year PAGE awards more than $15,000 in scholarships to aspiring and experienced Georgia educators.
“Supporting individuals dedicated to better prepare themselves to teach our students through the generous gifts of PAGE Foundation donors is rewarding for all of us who are dedicated to improving Georgia’s educator workforce,” said Craig Harper, PAGE executive director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.