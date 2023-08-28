Joely Elizabeth Lord

Joely Elizabeth Lord, of Maysville, is one of this year's winners of the S. Marvin Griffin Memorial Foundation Scholarships.

These scholarships are given annually through the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation to outstanding students who aspire to become teachers. Lord is an elementary education major at the University of Georgia.

