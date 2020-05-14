Kaylee Baum, of Maysville, was honored this spring by the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University for earning a Diane B. Davis Award during the 2019-20 academic year.
This award was established in memory of Diane B. Davis, a colleague who exemplified high standards of professional practice. The faculty selects a senior B.S.W. student who has demonstrated a consistency of competency and creativity in social work with a minimum grade point average of 3.75.
