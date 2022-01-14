The Maysville Elementary Soaring Eagle Academy wrapped up its fall session with a celebration of student participation and success.
Students and parents came together on the afternoon of December 14 to enjoy games and snacks. Each student received individualized take-home packets for reading and math which included five new books and some interactive games. The event concluded with a gift card drawing courtesy of Papa Johns Pizza.
