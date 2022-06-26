Madison McDonald, valedictorian of the Commerce High School Class of 2022 was recently a special guest of Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp at the Georgia State Capitol.
McDonald was among attendees of the recognition ceremony honoring valedictorians from across the state. The ceremony and reception were also attended by several university presidents, board of regents chancellor and other dignitaries.
There were over 300 valedictorians in attendance.
