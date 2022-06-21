The Jackson County Area Chamber of Business Women in Business Scholarship Committee has awarded its 2022 scholarship to Madison McDonald, of Commerce.
The $1,000 award was presented at a reception for family, friends and committee members at the Commerce Civic Center.
McDonald, who graduated from Commerce High School on May 20 as class valedictorian, will attend The Georgia Technical Institute of Technology. Following her pre-med undergraduate degree, her goal is completing medical school and residency with a specialty in pediatric surgery. She expects to return to Jackson County and open a private practice in pediatric surgery.
During her high school years, McDonald garnered numerous honors and awards.
The Women in Business committee has now awarded its third scholarship. Over the past three years, the committee has seen the number of applicants grow from six to 22 in 2022.
The scholarship is available to young women poised to be a future leader. Seniors graduating from a Jackson County high school who plan to attend an accredited college, university or trade school anywhere in the United States are eligible.
Scholarship funds are raised through raffles, donations and sponsorships. This year’s sponsors include Logically, Inc. and an endowment from the diAna and Reto Kunz Foundation.
"Our aim is to grow the scholarship program with the goal of awarding additional scholarships in the future," committee leaders said.
