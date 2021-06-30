Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta. The following local students earned their degrees:
- Ryan Rodriguez, Braselton, School of Engineering, bachelor of science in engineering
- Anthony Cameron Richardson, Braselton, School of Law, Juris Doctor
- Kenya Campbell, Commerce, College of Professional Advancement, bachelor of science
- Taylor Rose Lacey, Commerce, School of Law, Juris Doctor
- Gregory Bell, Hoschton, College of Education, master of arts in teaching
- Katie Holton, Jefferson, College of Education, bachelor of science in education
- Julia Stechly, Jefferson, School of Business, bachelor of business administration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.