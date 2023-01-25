Mercer University recently announced the president's list and dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the university.
The following area students were among those recognized:
- Madelyn Majewski, senior, of Braselton, College of Health Professions, dean's list
- Benjamin Archer, junior, of Hoschton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
- April Duffey, junior, of Hoschton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, president's list
- Andrew Jarnigan, senior, of Hoschton, School of Business, president's list
- Robert Smith, senior, of Hoschton, School of Business, dean's list
- Gradeigh Adams, junior, of Jefferson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, president's list
- Rachel Boyd, senior, of Jefferson, College of Nursing, president's list
- Melissa Bryan, senior, of Jefferson, College of Nursing, president's list
- Colleen Gill, sophomore, of Jefferson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
- Sarah Middleton, sophomore, of Jefferson, School of Engineering, dean's list
- Jonathan Warren, senior, of Jefferson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, president's list
- Bradley Akin, senior, of Nicholson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, president's list
