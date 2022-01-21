Mercer University recently announced the president's list and dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the university.
Local students honored were:
- Madelyn Majewski, senior, of Braselton, College of Health Professions, president's list
- Anastasiya Pomyanovska, junior, of Braselton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, president's list
- Justin Ross, senior, of Braselton, College of Nursing, president's list
- Kaylee Martin, freshman, of Commerce, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, president's list
- April Duffey, sophomore, of Hoschton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
- Christy Grailer, senior, of Hoschton, School of Business, dean's list
- Emily Hale, sophomore, of Hoschton, School of Engineering, dean's list
- Andrew Jarnigan, junior, of Hoschton, School of Business, dean's list
- Lisa Martin, senior, of Hoschton, College of Professional Advancement, president's list
- Katherine Narciso, senior, of Hoschton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
- Ahvani Rice, freshman, of Hoschton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
- Andrew Roberts, senior, of Hoschton, School of Engineering, president's list
- Gradeigh Adams, sophomore, of Jefferson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, president's list
- Elisabeth Reagin, senior, of Jefferson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, president's list
- Emily Wilbourn, senior, of Jefferson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list
- Bradley Akin, sophomore, of Nicholson College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, president's list
