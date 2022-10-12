Merritt

Katelyn Merritt, winner of Area 2 FFA Floral Design.

Jackson-Empower FFA member Katelyn Merritt recently won the Area 2 FFA Floral Design Career Development Event. The event was held at Banks County High School on September 27th.

Merritt will now compete for state honors at the State Floral Design Career Development Event on December 10th at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.

