Davis Moak, a graduate of Jefferson High School, received the Donald Childs Scholarship that is awarded by Jackson County Farm Bureau.
Moak will begin her freshman year at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College pursuing a major in Agribusiness.
Childs, a longtime Georgia Farm Bureau volunteer, served on the GFB Board of Directors from 1979 to 2008 and was the North Georgia Vice President from 1984-2008. This scholarship was originated in his honor to recognize and assist a deserving young person who is pursuing a college degree in agriculture or a related field. The scholarship is designed to promote leadership development within the agriculture sector, to encourage students to appreciate the values and opportunities of rural life, and to foster an interest on the part of young people in Jackson County.
