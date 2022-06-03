For the spring 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded about 1,700 degrees and 25 certificates to graduates. Xochilt Monreal of Commerce, graduated with an associate of science in biology pathway.
About 1,300 graduates participated in the spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 6-7 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
