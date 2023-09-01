Commerce High School has announced its Mr. & Miss CHS.
Rylee Allen and Brayson Dean received the honor for 2023. The Mr. & Miss CHS court also included Anna Kate Powell, Ivy Tolbert, Coy Argo and John Paul Allen.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Commerce High School has announced its Mr. & Miss CHS.
Rylee Allen and Brayson Dean received the honor for 2023. The Mr. & Miss CHS court also included Anna Kate Powell, Ivy Tolbert, Coy Argo and John Paul Allen.
The school also announced its senior superlatives. The are:
Most Talented - Jeremiah Long & Dalty Friedman; Most Unforgettable - Jessie Cofield & Enria Maddox; Most Involved - Coy Argo & Yulissa Ponce Acosta; Best All Around - John Paul Allen & Rylee Allen; Most Athletic - Ivy Tolbert & Hoke Hogan; Most Dependable - Levi Fowler & Joey Duncan; Friendliest - Jacqueline Diaz-Aguirre & Quintin Sampson; Most Likely to Succeed - Aurelia Brown & Jonathan Castro-Aguirre.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.