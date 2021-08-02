Four University of North Georgia students were selected for the Washington Program on National Security (WaPoNS). Taylor Mullikin, a junior from Jefferson, was among those selected.
Mullikin is pursuing a degree in political science with a pre-law concentration, and is president of Nighthawk Politics and the UNG Speech and Debate Club, as well as secretary of UNG's Model United Nations.
"I was interested in the program because of my history of traveling for debate, which inspired me to understand how other nations interact," Mullikin said. "I also am interested in national security based on increasing global connectivity and issues of shrinking resources facing countries moving forward."
Dr. Bibek Chand, assistant professor of political science and international affairs, has taught Mullikin and is excited for what awaits her and the others from UNG.
"You read about it in books, but when you talk with the professionals who put it in action, that's different," Chand said.
The Alexander Hamilton Institute for the Study of Western Civilization organizes the program, which runs from June 16-30 in the nation's capital. The two-week program covers all costs except the students' travel to and from Washington, D.C.
Possible speakers for WaPoNS include current and former officials in the White House, intelligence community, the Pentagon, Congress and think tanks.
This year's group brings UNG's total WaPoNS participants to seven after having two in 2019 and one in 2018.
