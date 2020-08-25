Jake Myler, a 2020 graduate of East Jackson Comprehensive High School, was among several students to receive American Pest Control's Gene Higginbotham Memorial Scholarship.
Myler is continuing his education at the University of Georgia. He is an accomplished community service advocate and plans to continue working within the community throughout his college career.
Twenty-eight total scholarships in the total amount of $31,000 were awarded this year throughout Georgia and South Carolina.
"Recipients boasted academic, athletic, fine-arts or community service-oriented accomplishments throughout their high school careers and reflected the values held by the Higginbotham family," according to a news release. "The company is proud to support them as they begin their college careers and further their education."
The Gene Higginbotham Memorial Scholarship was formed in May 2016. Higginbotham founded American Pest Control in 1971. He passed away on Aug. 30, 2015, and the scholarship was created in his honor by family and employees to continue his legacy.
American Pest Control plans to continue to offer this scholarship to high school seniors throughout their wide service area across Northeast Georgia and parts of South Carolina.
Since the inception of the scholarship, American Pest Control has awarded $124,000 in total scholarship funds to 94 students. This spring, for the fourth year, the scholarship was offered to all local students.
