Six University of North Georgia (UNG) students earned the Women's Education Scholarship. One of the students awarded the Women's Education Scholarship this year was Carly Neal of Hoschton.
Each year, the Women of UNG award $1,000 scholarships to women older than 25 pursuing undergraduate degrees. The shared interest group of alumni, faculty, and staff is dedicated to promoting the role of women as leaders and active participants at UNG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.