A new scholarship supported in part by the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta will relieve some of the financial burden for seven University of North Georgia (UNG) students.
Jacqueline Ocon of Nicholson was one of the seven recipients of the scholarship.
The $8,000 grant is funded through the Institute of Mexicans Abroad (IME) via the IME-BECAS Program; becas is the Spanish word for scholarships. UNG added another $8,000 in matching funds. Recipients, who must be of Mexican descent, will participate in a leadership program during the spring 2021 semester. Four of the UNG recipients are pursuing bachelor's degrees and three are seeking associate degrees.
"This shows the commitment of UNG to create programs to give Latinx students the opportunity to attain their education and remove some of the obstacles to getting a degree," said Leri Argueta, associate director for diversity recruitment in undergraduate admissions and principal investigator for the grant.
Brett Morris, associate vice president for Enrollment Management, said the IME-BECAS Program is an important addition for the university.
"UNG is pleased to be able to partner with the Mexican Consulate to increase scholarship opportunities for students," Morris said. "Finding a way to pay for college is a challenge for all families, and it is partnerships like this that help make attending college a reality."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.