Students in a biology class on the University of North Georgia's (UNG) Oconee Campus have created the Red, White and Blue Honor Garden as part of the pollinator garden on campus.
As part of Susan Brantley's environmental science lab, students including Seth Irwin from Nicholson, researched plants that flower in red, white and blue that would thrive in the climate and soil type present in the garden, while keeping in mind the importance of growing native plants.
The Red, White, and Blue Honor Garden was made possible through a Sesquicentennial Celebration mini-grant. Recognizing UNG's legacy of scholarship, leadership and service, the Sesquicentennial serves as an opportunity to honor the university's heritage, celebrate its present achievements, and focus on where it will lead next.
"This garden is dedicated to honoring the past, present and future military service of our nation," Dr. Gary Adcox, director of campus success and strategic retention initiatives, said. "It stands in tribute to their military service and the rich military history of the University of North Georgia. It endures as a lasting symbol of our deep appreciation of their service and sacrifice to our nation in both peacetime and times of conflict."
UNG dedicated the garden April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.