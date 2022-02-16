A North Jackson Elementary School student was recently named a winner in annual Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD) Poster Contest. Tariah Teasley, a fifth grader at NJES and a resident of Talmo, was named the winner in the 4th-6th grade group.
The annual poster contest provides public, private and homeschooled students from kindergarten through 12th grade the chance to have their art displayed as part of a national conservation outreach initiative. Each year, the winning posters reflect the annual stewardship theme and highlight the work of Georgia’s Conservation Districts. Educating young people about the benefits of soil and water conservation helps to ensure the next generation will be wise stewards of our state’s natural resources, GACD leaders said. This year’s theme “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities” promotes the importance of protecting and planting trees, and forest conservation within the community.
