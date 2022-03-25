Noah Jackson, a senior criminal justice major at Bob Jones University, is completing an internship with TF Law in Greenville.
A resident of Jefferson, Jackson assists attorneys by reviewing evidence, filing documents, participating in client meetings and attending legal proceedings.
"This internship opportunity has been beneficial to me because it gives me a hands on learning experience in the workplace. The clients, facts, and scenarios are real-life rather than hypotheticals. It is truly a different perspective from my classwork," said Jackson. "Everyone I work with in the office is very kind and I enjoy learning something new each day."
