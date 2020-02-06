William Norman, of Jefferson, is among 18 cadets from the University of North Georgia (UNG) that have been ranked in the top 20-percent of the nation among more than 5,000 Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) cadets assessed by U.S. Army Cadet Command.
Cadets are ranked on the national Order of Merit List (OML) by achieving superior grade-point averages, strong performance in the Army Combat Fitness Test and proving their worth as leaders in their college ROTC training.
Each fall, in conjunction with their branch selections, all Army ROTC seniors across the nation are ranked in the OML. A cadet's positioning on the OML can determine his or her priority in being chosen for the branch or occupational specialty of choice.
"This honor for 18 of our cadets shows the quality of the Boar's Head Brigade and the strong partnerships across the university that help develop our cadets into future Army officers," said Col. Joshua D. Wright, professor of military science at UNG. "These cadets will commission into the U.S Army active component or Army National Guard in the coming months, and the designation of Distinguished Military Graduate is an honor that will always be valuable throughout their military careers."
