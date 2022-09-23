North Jackson Elementary School partnered with Books Are Fun and its Book Blast program to help build students' home libraries.
Students' family, friends and several of North Jackson's business partners contributed to this initiative by donating over $41,000. This guaranteed each of NJES' 600-plus students received at least three brand new, age-appropriate books to take home. Depending on their fundraising, some students are now enjoying as many as 10 new books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.