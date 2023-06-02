Baxley Andrew Obrien, of Jefferson, is one of 332 Mars Hill University students named on the honor roll of the academic dean at the end of the spring 2023 semester. To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
