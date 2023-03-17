The Oconee River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the area’s natural resources, is accepting entries for their Poster Contest for students located within the District’s service area. The service area includes Jackson, Barrow, Clarke, and Oconee counties.
The annual Poster Contest provides public, private and homeschooled students in kindergarten through 5th grades the chance to have their art selected to advance on to the state contest. Prizes will be awarded for the top three winners in each category: K-1st, 2nd-3rd and 4th-5th. Each year, the poster topic reflects National Association of Conservation District’s annual Stewardship theme and highlights the work of Conservation Districts to protect and enhance natural resources. This year’s theme “One Water” focuses on watersheds. The deadline to enter the contest is April 1.
