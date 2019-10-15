Commerce High School drama students will perform “Into the Woods” in the Region One-Act play competition at Baldwin High School in Milledgeville at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Admission to the competition is free.
The CHS drama club also will present community performances of the show at 7 p.m. Oct. 28-29. Those performances will be in the Bill Anderson Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5.
