For the third year in a row, the University of North Georgia (UNG) and the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta have teamed up to offer scholarships to UNG students of Mexican/Latinx descent. Commerce resident Keila Osorio-Polanco is among the recipients.

A new element of this year's $6,000 grant from the Mexican consulate, which is matched by $8,000 from UNG, is its focus on future educators. Dr. Christian Bello Escobar, director of academic and clinical engagement in the College of Education, is the principal investigator for the grant.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.