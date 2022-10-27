For the third year in a row, the University of North Georgia (UNG) and the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta have teamed up to offer scholarships to UNG students of Mexican/Latinx descent. Commerce resident Keila Osorio-Polanco is among the recipients.
A new element of this year's $6,000 grant from the Mexican consulate, which is matched by $8,000 from UNG, is its focus on future educators. Dr. Christian Bello Escobar, director of academic and clinical engagement in the College of Education, is the principal investigator for the grant.
The grant is funded through the Institute of Mexicans Abroad (IME) via the IME-BECAS Program; "becas" is the Spanish word for scholarships.
This year, the UNG scholarship program is a collaboration between the College of Education, Enrollment Management, the Latinx faculty and staff committee and the Multicultural Student Affairs office.
The seven recipients of the scholarship will receive $1,000 for each semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
In addition to the financial support, these UNG students are taking part in a two-semester leadership development program that includes having a UNG Latinx faculty or staff mentor.
Scholarship applications were open to full-time, degree-seeking students with at least a 2.5 GPA and demonstrated financial need.
