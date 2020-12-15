In ceremonies held Dec. 3-4 by the University of North Georgia, 26 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. These in-person ceremonies were spaced out and the number of visitors was limited to adhere to social distancing practices due to COVID-19.
Jared Pate of Commerce, earned a bachelor's degree and commissioned in the National Guard, Infantry.
