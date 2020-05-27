The University of North Georgia recently honored Jared Pate, of Commerce, with the SFC Felton L. Farmer Scholarship for the 2019-20 school year.
Each spring, UNG honors students who have excelled in the Corps of Cadets. This year, UNG is still recognizing these students' performance even as the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the final two months of the semester online.
Retired Army Col. Joseph Matthews, commandant of cadets, said senior cadets will receive their awards by mail, but returning cadets will have a special ceremony at a later date.
