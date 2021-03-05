University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets have earned honors for their academic and military training accomplishments, some as distinguished military graduates (DMG) and some as distinguished military students (DMS).
Jared Pate of Commerce, Georgia, has been named a distinguished military student and distinguished military graduate.
DMGs, determined by U.S. Army Cadet Command, finish in the top 20% of Army graduates on the national order of merit List by achieving superior grade-point averages, strong performance in the Army combat fitness test, and proving their worth as exceptional leaders in their college ROTC training, school leaders said.
UNG's DMS list was determined by Col. Joshua Wright, UNG's professor of military science. To be selected, a cadet must be in the upper half of the academic class, the upper third of the ROTC class, and the upper third of UNG's order of merit list. All nine DMGs were also on the DMS list.
"We are proud of both our DMG and DMS cadets," Wright said. "They have shown great leadership both in the corps and in the classroom. These honors are well-earned."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.